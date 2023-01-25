Germany and US announce plans to send tanks to Ukraine in major sign of support for Kyiv

A Leopard 2 battle tank of the German armed forces Bundeswehr is pictured in October 2017.

 Patrick Stollarz/AFP/Getty Images

The leaders of the United States and Germany each announced Wednesday they will send contingents of tanks to Ukraine, reversing their longstanding trepidation at providing Kyiv with offensive armored vehicles and unleashing powerful new tools in Ukraine's efforts to retake territory seized by Russia.

The announcement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that he will send Leopard 2 tanks was coupled with an announcement from US President Joe Biden that he was providing 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing the administration's longstanding resistance to requests from Kyiv for the highly sophisticated but maintenance-heavy vehicles.

