Giraffe and zebra bones seized at Virginia airport

An X-ray examination revealed giraffe and zebra bones in a Virginia traveler’s luggage.

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized zebra and giraffe bones from a woman at Washington’s Dulles International Airport, the agency said in a news release.

The woman was traveling from Kenya and had kept the bones as souvenirs, according to the release.

