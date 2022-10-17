ALBANY ─ Glassblowing will be the hot new thing at the Albany Museum of Art's ChalkFest on Nov 19 in downtown Albany.

Art students from Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus will demonstrate their glassblowing skills as they form glass art objects by inflating molten glass into a bubble with the aid of a blowpipe. The glassblowing demonstration area is the latest art addition to the 5th annual festival.

