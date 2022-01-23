ATLANTA – The Georgia Municipal Association has elected Madison Mayor Fred Perriman as third vice president. This puts Perriman, who has served in municipal government for nearly 40 years, in line to become GMA president in 2025.
“I am honored to accept this leadership role with GMA and humbled to be elected by my peers,” Perriman said. “As a long-time public servant, I look forward to helping GMA continue to serve Georgia’s cities.”
GMA typically elects leadership at its annual convention, held during the summer in Savannah. However, the third vice president position became vacant after former Marietta Councilmember Michelle Cooper Kelly’s council term ended Jan. 1. Kelly was elected second vice president in August, but members of the GMA Board of Directors must be current municipal officeholders. Perry Mayor Randall Walker assumed the role of second vice president, and his former role of third vice president became vacant.
GMA’s membership elected Perriman on Saturday at the Cities United Summit in Atlanta. The summit is a four-day event that provides mayors, councilmembers, city staff and special guests access to advocacy tools, policy committee meetings, as well as unrivaled training and networking opportunities.
Eleven city officials from across Georgia also were elected to district leadership positions, and two were elected to at-large positions. Those officials are:
At-Large
Mayor Jason Holt, Fitzgerald
Mayor Keith Turman, Royston
District 1
Second Vice President: Kelly Bomar, Councilmember, Ringgold
Third Vice President: Randy Quick, Commissioner, Rome
District 2
Second Vice President: Mayor Joanne Taylor, Dahlonega; Third Vice President: Matt Fields, Councilmember, Lavonia
District 3 – North
Vice President: Colin Ake, Councilmember, Woodstock
District 4
Third Vice President: Barbie Crockett, Mayor, Centralhatchee
District 5
Second Vice President: David Keener, Mayor, Social Circle
Third Vice President: Paul Walton, Mayor, Hull
District 9
Third Vice President: Micah King, Councilmember, Glennville
District 11
Third Vice President: Carla Gibson-Wright, Councilmember, Alapaha
District 12
Third Vice President: Lisa James, Councilmember, St. Marys
Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to all of Georgia’s 537 cities. GMA anticipates and influences the forces shaping Georgia’s cities and to provide leadership, tools and services that assist municipal governments in becoming more innovative, effective and responsive. Created in 1933, the Georgia Municipal Association is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. For more information, visit www.gacities.com.
