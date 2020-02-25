AMERICUS, Ga. -- Georgia Southwestern State University Director of Athletics Mike Leeder has hired Chris Cogan to be the school's next head women's soccer coach. Cogan comes to Georgia Southwestern from Mercer University where he served on the women's soccer staff this past year.
"We are excited to welcome Chris to Georgia Southwestern as the next head women's soccer coach," Leeder said. "With his documented success at the NCAA Division I level, we feel like Chris will be a great fit for our athletic department and look forward to supporting him as he works to increase the competitive success of our program."
Cogan's coaching career started in 2001 at Texas Tech University as an assistant women's soccer coach and led to stops at Angelo State University (2005-08) and Sam Houston State University (2008-12), before he joined the Oxford City F.C. of Texas Professional Indoor team.
"I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead the GSW's women's soccer program," Cogan said. "It is with a huge amount of gratitude that I thank (Director of Athletics) Mike Leeder and (Associate Director of Athletics) Christie Ward for trusting me to advance this program into a competitive program that GSW, Georgia and the Peach Belt Conference can be proud of."
Cogan spent time as the head coach and general manager of the Oxford City F.C. of Texas/Texas Strikers of the Professional Indoor Soccer from 2008-12. During his time there, he oversaw the player selection, managed the team and individual training including the development of the style of play and video training.
Following a four-year stint with Oxford F.C. of Texas, Cogan was an Assistant Coach at Lamar University from 2012-15. He trained the goalkeepers, coordinated individual training sessions, along with organizing practices, and assisted with team training. He prepared video for tactical and motivational team presentations.
After leaving Beaumont, Texas, Cogan spent three years as the Associate Head Coach at Idaho State University. During his time with the Bengals, he trained the goalkeepers and individual training sessions. He also prepared players for competition through on-field training, fitness management, and nutrition awareness. Besides, on field coaching, he prepared video editing for tactical and motivational presentations.
"President (Dr. Neal) Weaver has been committing additional resources to athletics and women's soccer, in particular, and I believe that those resources can lead to a competitive program within the conference and beyond," Cogan said. "The student-athletes of the women's soccer program have demonstrated great success in the community and the classroom and I look forward to building on that success with a competitive program on the field."
Cogan played at Miami University and Houston Baptist University. While at HBU, he had the most shutouts in a season, most shutouts in a career and the lowest career goals-against average. He played professionally for 10 seasons with the Lubbock Lazers/SandDevils, a year with Millionarios of the Mexico Third Division, and a year with Houston Express and Rockwall Raptors before jumping into the coaching ranks.
Cogan has his U.S. Soccer National Grassroots Instructor Licenses, National Safety Council First Aid Certification, U.S. Soccer National "Youth" License, and his U.S. Soccer National "A" License.
Cogan received his Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and his Masters of Science in Sport Psychology/Exercise Science from Texas Tech.
