ALBANY -- Albany police are searching for an armed robber who held up the Homerun Foods store at 3315 Gillionville Road Wednesday at around 9 p.m.
An incident report filed by Officer Carle Ely says that a light-skinned black male wearing a ski mask, a black hoodie and a white T-shirt entered the store at about 9 p.m. The man was holding a gun, according to two clerks who were working in the store at the time.
The first victim of the robbery told police the man pointed the gun at her face and demanded that she "give me all the money, even what's underneath the drawer." The cashier said she did as ordered and that the robber, who fell while leaving the store, took off running to the east and ran behind the store. She said a gold Ford Taurus was in the parking lot at the time of the incident but that no customers were in the store at that time.
Upon arrival, Ely said he found a second cashier lying on the floor in the store, hyperventilating and crying. He radioed dispatch to have EMS come to the scene. The second victim said the robber pointed a gun at her face and demanded money from her register, but she couldn't get the register to open. The robber got no money from the second register.
APD said in a news release sent to media Thursday that the case remains active.