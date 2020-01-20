ATHENS — Tom Crean sees it all over college basketball.
Teams are struggling with maturity, allowing poor offensive performances to affect their all-around game. As his team faces a road rematch with No. 15 Kentucky just days after a 91-59 beatdown at the hands of Mississippi State, Crean knows his team’s mental fortitude will be tested once again in Rupp Arena Tuesday night.
“Mature teams don’t need their offense to fuel them,” Crean said. “Mature teams come out, they establish physicality, they establish a defensive mindset and let the offense come from there. We’re not there yet and we’ve got to continue to grow into that.”
Crean has seen several things cause his young team to drop their heads. Not moving on offense, not establishing a rebounding presence, giving up quick starts — all have mentally affected his Bulldogs this season.
The last two in particular were in effect against Mississippi State. Georgia fell behind 10-2 out of the gate and allowed its opponent to collect seven rebounds before Tyree Crump grabbed Georgia’s first nearly five minutes into the game.
That start led to a lopsided overall rebounding total — 40-22 in favor of Mississippi State — and the embarrassing 32-point final margin of defeat.
“We’ve just got to understand that when we’re coming down the court, no matter what we’re doing at that present time offensively, if we are moving the ball, if we are cutting without it, if we are getting on the offensive glass, we’re probably going to score points,” Crean said. “When we let our heads get down it affects us.”
The team’s youth also manifests through its leadership, or lack thereof. Crean said they are still searching for players who can “stem the tide” when things aren’t going so well, especially on the road.
That’s where the maturity factors in.
“There are very, very few people that can play through the doldrums, not be playing well and not have it affect their game and still be able to be a great leader,” Crean said. “That’s part of the maturity of a team. I think we fall into that at any given time inside of a game.”
Several possible candidates exist to fill those roles. There are the upperclassmen, senior guards Jordan Harris and Tyree Crump and junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds. There is also Anthony Edwards, who despite being a freshman is probably the most talented player on the team and the closest thing to a go-to scorer the Bulldogs have.
Whether it’s them or another candidate, leadership must emerge soon. The Bulldogs are 1-3 in league play in a very competitive conference.
The next challenge presents itself Tuesday night in Lexington. The Wildcats took down Georgia 78-69 on Jan. 7, and Crean knows his team will have its hands full, this time on the road.
Kentucky also has the advantage of sophomore point guard Ashton Hagans, who Crean called an extremely confident player on both ends of the floor that can make things happen for his teammates. There is also junior Nick Richards, who exploited his size advantage for 17 points and seven rebounds in the previous meeting.
“When they win, (Richards is) playing at an extremely high level,” Crean said. “He causes a lot of problems around the rim with his rebounding, with his scoring. He’s a very good defender, he can run, he can beat you down the floor. We have to find a way to match his energy.”
Richards and Hagans possess much of the maturity the Bulldogs are currently seeking. If the team doesn’t find it quickly, it could be another long SEC season in Athens.
