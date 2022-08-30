maternity phoebe.jpg

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced Tuesday an investment of $1 million to improve maternal health and implement the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis in Georgia.

 File Photo

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced Tuesday an investment of $1 million to improve maternal health and implement the White House Blueprint for Addressing the Maternal Health Crisis in Georgia. Funding aims to help reduce disparities in maternal outcomes and support the state in tackling inequities in maternal health.

“Today, black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause in this country than white women. That has to change,” HRSA Administrator Carole Johnson said in a news release. “To make meaningful change, we need to center our work on the individuals and families we are serving, and that is what today’s investments aim to do. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to prioritizing equity and reducing the unacceptable disparities in maternal and infant health.

