ALBANY -- Darrell Sabbs opens his arms wide, expanding his reach to take in the enormity of the annual Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Women's Health Fair at Albany State University's West Campus.
"This right here, this is the heart of Phoebe," Sabbs said.
Women lined up by the hundreds Saturday morning, waiting patiently to take part in the health screenings that were included in the free health fair.
"I come every year," Karen Lawrence of Albany said as Albany Technical College nursing student Yvonne White took her blood pressure. "This is a wonderful opportunity for women who can't see a doctor on a regular basis to get a basic checkup. If they find some (health) issue, they let you know.
"I'm fortunate not to have any health problems, but it's always reassuring to get a checkup."
The clinic, themed "Take Charge, Rule Your Health," featured height and weight measurements, blood pressure checks, diabetes screenings, cholesterol checks, flu shots, more than 80 health-related and educational vendors, a participatory Zumba demonstration, cooking demonstrations and messages pertinent to women's health delivered by Dr. Adam Jones of Radiation Oncology Associates and Ursala Mathis-Dennis, the quality director at Phoebe Cancer Center.
"Women have a resilience about them," Darrell Sabbs, Phoebe's community benefits coordinator, said after offering a mini-tour of the health fair. "They give life, and so it's not so hard to understand the importance they place on taking care of life. Women just have a compassion that's phenomenal. We have this health fair each year to emphasize women's leadership roles as caregivers, but we also acknowledge our women's leadership, resilience and compassion."
Clarissa Smith, an RN who works at the Dougherty Health Department, was among the more than 100 volunteers who served the women at the health fair. She administered flu shots and talked up the benefits of the event.
"We've had a remarkable turnout," Smith said. "I think that's a good thing for our community. It's good to see so many women who are becoming aware of their health and the health of their families."