Class 7A

1) Lowndes 10-0 – beat Colquitt Co. 24-17

2) McEachern 9-0 – beat North Cobb 34-7

3) Colquitt County 9-1 – lost to Lowndes 24-17

4) Grayson 8-1 – beat Rockdale Co. 41-0

5) North Gwinnett 9-1- beat Peachtree Ridge 48-10

6) Marietta 7-2 – beat Hillgrove 38-17

7) Parkview 8-1 - beat Meadowcreek 61-21

8) Hillgrove 7-2 – lost to Marietta 38-17

9) Archer 6-3 – beat South Gwinnett 56-23

10) Milton 6-3 – beat Lambert 49-0

Class 6A

1) Dacula 9-0 – beat Lanier 34-10

2) Harrison 9-0 – beat Sequoyah 42-7

3) Lee County 8-1 – beat Houston Co. 24-20

4) Valdosta 8-2 – beat Northside-Warner Robins 48-7

5) Coffee 7-2 – off

6) Johns Creek 8-1 – beat Alpharetta 31-16

7) Allatoona 6-2-1 – beat Dalton 17-14

8) Lanier 8-1 – lost to Dacula 34-10

9) Mays 8-1 – beat Alexander 40-35

10) Stephenson 8-1 – beat Lovejoy 25-7

Class 5A

1) Buford 9-0 – beat Walnut Grove 49-0

2) Carrollton 9-0 – Paulding County 48-14

3) Jones County 9-0 – beat Ola 23-14

4) Warner Robins 8-1 – off

5) Dutchtown 8-1 – beat Eagles Landing 27-0

6) Rome 8-2 – beat Villa Rica 38-6

7) Wayne County 7-1 – game canceled

8) Veterans 8-1 – beat Thomas County Central 27-21

9) Ware Co. 6-3 – beat New Hampstead 34-6

10) Kell 7-2 – beat Hiram 27-7

Class 4A

1) Cartersville 9-0 – off

2) Woodward Aca. 9-0 – beat North Clayton 42-8

3) Blessed Trinity 8-1- beat Marist 33-30

4) Marist 9-1 – lost to Blessed Trinity 33-30

5) Sandy Creek 8-1 – beat Cedartown 34-30

6) West Laurens 8-1 - beat Upson-Lee 30-0

7) Flowery Branch 7-2 – beat West Hall 44-0

8) Oconee County 8-1 – beat North Oconee 35-7

9) Carver-Columbus 8-1 – off

10) North Oconee 9-1 – lost to Oconee Co. 35-7

Class AAA

1) Peach County 8-1 – beat Jackson 49-14

2) Cedar Grove 7-2 – off

3) Pierce County 9-0 – beat Appling Co. 23-14

4) Greater Atlanta Christian 8-1 – off

5) Crisp County 7-3 – beat Cook Co. 35-7

6) Lovett 8-2 – beat Redan 48-20

7) Jefferson 8-1 – beat Jackson Co. 55-0

8) Appling County 7-2 – lost to Pierce Co. 23-14

9) Jenkins 8-1 – off

10) North Murray 8-1 – beat Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe 31-0

Class AA

1) Rockmart 9-0 – beat Gordon Central 45-7

2) Callaway 9-1 – beat Jordan 51-0

3) Dublin 9-0 – beat Suwanee, Fla. 77-48

4) Hapeville Charter 7-1-1 – beat Washington 41-18

5) Rabun County 9-0 – beat Oglethorpe Co. 49-0

6) Bleckley County 6-2 – beat Dodge Co. 41-34

7) Union County 9-0 – beat Social Circle 41-6

8) Thomasville 5-4 – off

9) Brooks County 5-4 – beat Fitzgerald 28-24

10) Swainsboro 7-2 – lost to Jeff Davis 21-14

Class A

1) Irwin County 8-0 – beat Atkinson Co. 52-0

2) Clinch County 8-1 – beat Charlton Co. 48-0

3) Pelham 9-0 – beat Seminole Co. 41-0

4) Wilcox County 7-2 – beat Turner Co. 22-7

5) Mitchell County 8-1 – beat Randolph-Clay 70-0

6) Commerce 7-2 – beat Riverside Military 51-21

7) Lincoln County 7-2 – beat Hancock Central 49-14

8) Bowdon 7-2 – beat Trio 35-19

9) Manchester 7-2 – beat Schley Co. 34-20

10) Johnson County 8-2 – beat Wheeler Co. 34-0

