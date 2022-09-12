TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, Congress chose New York City as the temporary federal capital.
In 1971, state police and National Guard soldiers stormed Attica Correctional Facility in New York, bringing a four-day riot to an end.
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Dougherty, western Lee, eastern Calhoun and southeastern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 530 PM EDT... At 427 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Morgan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Morgan, Leesburg, Albany, Putney, Leary, East Albany, Turner City, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Walker, Sasser, Stocks, Radium Springs, Forrester, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Palmyra, Holt, Clarks Mill and Neyami. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1788, Congress chose New York City as the temporary federal capital.
In 1971, state police and National Guard soldiers stormed Attica Correctional Facility in New York, bringing a four-day riot to an end.
In 1993, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat signed the Oslo Accords.
In 2001, civilian air traffic resumed in the wake of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
In 2007, the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Milton Hershey (1857-1945), Hershey Chocolate Co. founder; John Pershing (1860-1948), U.S. Army general; Sherwood Anderson (1876-1941), author; Claudette Colbert (1903-1996), actress; Roald Dahl (1916-1990), author; Mel Torme (1925-1999), singer/actor; Judith Martin (1938- ), “Miss Manners” columnist; Jean Smart (1951- ), actress; Anne Geddes (1956- ), photographer; Michael Johnson (1967- ), Olympic sprinter; Tyler Perry (1969- ), actor/filmmaker; Fiona Apple (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Niall Horan (1993- ), singer.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1948, Margaret Chase Smith was elected senator from Maine, becoming the first woman to serve in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1970, Gary Muhrcke won the first New York City Marathon with a time of 2:31:39.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “My biggest success is getting over the things that have tried to destroy and take me out of this life. Those are my biggest successes. It has nothing to do with work.” -- Tyler Perry
TODAY’S NUMBER: 70 million -- Hershey’s Kisses produced daily by the Hershey Co.
TODAY’S MOON: Between full moon (Sept. 10) and last quarter moon (Sept. 17).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY CITY OF DONALSONVILLE, GA CITY MAN…
Job Posting Municipal Broadband Manager A position for a …
SOCIAL-MEDIA & COMMUNICATIONS SPECIALIST (Part-Time) …
movingaroundthesun said:
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.