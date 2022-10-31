TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1512, the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel was exhibited to the public for the first time.
In 1800, John Adams became the first president to reside in the newly constructed “President’s House” (later named the White House).
In 1870, the Division of Telegrams and Reports for the Benefit of Commerce (later renamed the National Weather Service) made its first meteorological forecast.
In 1993, the Maastricht Treaty went into effect, formally establishing the European Union.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Crane (1871-1900), writer; James Kilpatrick (1920-2010), journalist; Gary Player (1935- ), golfer; Lyle Lovett (1957- ), singer-songwriter; Tim Cook (1960- ), business executive; Anthony Kiedis (1962- ), singer-songwriter; Toni Collette (1972- ), actress; Jenny McCarthy (1972- ), actress; Logan Marshall-Green (1976- ), actor; Penn Badgley (1986- ), actor.
TODAY’S FACT: John Adams was the only president elected as a member of the Federalist Party.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1959, NHL goalie Jacques Plante of the Montreal Canadiens suffered a severe laceration across his face while blocking a shot and was taken to the locker room for stitches. He returned to the game wearing the first goalie face mask, a homemade fiberglass mask of his own design.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “It was not well to drive men into final corners; at those moments they could all develop teeth and claws.” -- Stephen Crane, “The Red Badge of Courage”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 38 -- percentage of American general surgery residents who are women.
TODAY’S MOON: Between first quarter moon (Oct. 31) and full moon (Nov. 8).
