history Jan 30, 2022 Jan 30, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Allatoona (840.0) 825.31Blackshear (237.0) 237.04Blue Ridge (1690.0) 1668.79 Burton (1865.0) 1857.94Carters (1072.0) 1072.74Chatuge (1927.0) 1916.98Harding (521.0) 519.68Hartwell (660.0) 658.60Jackson (530.0) 528.61 Lanier (1071.0) 1070.59Nottely (1779.0) 1759.47Oconee (435.0) 434.90Seminole (77.5) 77.53Sinclair (339.8) 338.83Thurmond (330.0) N/ATugalo (891.5) 889.34Walter F. George (188.0) 189.41West Point (635.0) 629.86 Recommended for you +44 PHOTOS: Atlanta Hawks defeat Los Angeles Lakers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Point Walter F. George Blue Ridge Burton Seminole Jackson Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Get news alerts and breaking news stories from the Albany Herald delivered to your email. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Help Wanted Obituaries Angela Rebecca Finney Jan 26, 2022 Angela Rebecca Finney, 61, died Monday, January 24, 2022 in Ta… Laurie Jean Harrell Payne Jan 26, 2022 Laurie Jean Harrell Payne, 94, of Albany, died Monday, January… Julia Ernestine Hayes Jan 25, 2022 Julia Ernestine (Tina) Hayes, 86, of Leesburg went to be with … » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Atlanta United's Ezequiel Barco headed to Argentina club on loan for 2022 season ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7 Promo: Meet ‘The Good, The Bad, & The Cuddly’ (VIDEO) DICK YARBROUGH: On and off field, UGA is a winner MICHAEL REAGAN: Biden should say 'nyet' to Putin » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job The City of Cuthbert is looking for LIFE GUARDS and The City of Cuthbert is looking for LIFE GUARDS and a POO… Free FOR SALE: 1 full & capped commemorative UGA 1980 National $45 FOR SALE: 1 full & capped commemorative UGA 1980 Nati… Home 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/mo., $1200 Bedrooms: 1 1BR Waterfront. No pets. Water and trash included. $800/m… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesCARLTON FLETCHER: In Georgia, it's praise the Lord and pass the ammunitionA second local investigation into the death of a Georgia teen found in a rolled-up gym mat has closed with no charges filedAB&T announces officer promotionsDougherty commissioners deny rezoning request after hearing from residentsColumbus Army veteran Jeremy Hunt declares for U.S. House District 2Andrew PowellAlbany State University faculty member to appear on 'Jeopardy!'Suspect arrested in connection to death of Tennessee deputy who was found shot in her burning homeProstate screening draws endorsement of Albany woman who struggled to get her husband to get testedWestover wins second boys basketball clash with Dougherty Images Videos CollectionsON THE MARKET: Albany home in historic Garden District features sun room, guest cottagePHOTOS: Strong Rock Christian at Deerfield-Windsor Boys BasketballEight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 27-29PHOTOS: Dougherty at Westover BasketballPHOTOS: Byne Christian vs. Sherwood Christian BasketballStates with the most highly ranked collegesPHOTOS: Let the games begin: Albany offering weekly checkers and chess playPHOTOS: Gulf World PCB FloridaPHOTOS: Albany State University Presents Stalking Awareness Month Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation TaylorWasay said: You were the strongest man I have ever known. You were firm, but loving at the same time. You never made any of us feel bad for simply being h… View more TaylorWasay said: I miss you and papa every day. Dahlia is so big and smart, she turned three a few months ago. Her full name is Dahlia Sylvia Diane (Last Name)… View more Lewcul said: WDE! Maybe next year. Or the next. View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.