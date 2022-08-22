TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1305, Scottish leader William Wallace was executed in London.
In 1939, Germany’s Adolf Hitler and the Soviet Union’s Joseph Stalin signed a nonaggression pact.
In 1942, the Battle of Stalingrad began as German and Soviet troops fought for control of the city.
In 1966, the Lunar Orbiter 1 spacecraft took the first photo of Earth from orbit around the moon.
In 1999, the first cases of West Nile virus in the Western Hemisphere were reported in New York City.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: William Ernest Henley (1849-1903), poet; Edgar Lee Masters (1868-1950), author; Ernie Bushmiller (1905-1982), cartoonist; Gene Kelly (1912-1996), actor/dancer; Vera Miles (1929- ), actress; Barbara Eden (1931- ), actress; Shelley Long (1949- ), actress; Rick Springfield (1949- ), singer/musician; Jay Mohr (1970- ), actor/comedian; River Phoenix (1970-1993), actor; Ray Park (1974- ), actor/stuntman; Kobe Bryant (1978-2020), basketball player; Jeremy Lin (1988- ), basketball player.
TODAY’S FACT: In 1973, an attempted bank robbery led to a hostage situation in Stockholm, Sweden. The behavior of the victims gave rise to the term “Stockholm syndrome” to describe the condition in which hostages develop sympathetic feelings toward their captors.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1969, Taiwan won its first Little League World Series. The island’s teams went on to win nine more titles in the next 12 years.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “I can’t relate to lazy people. We don’t speak the same language. I don’t understand you. I don’t want to understand you.” -- Kobe Bryant
TODAY’S NUMBER: 229 -- total photographic images (42 high resolution and 187 medium resolution) taken by the Lunar Orbiter 1 spacecraft during its 1966 mission.
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Aug. 18) and new moon (Aug. 27).
