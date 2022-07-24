Hold on to your cash, regardless of tempting offers. Getting involved in joint ventures or sharing expenses with others will disappoint you. Maintain a routine that enables you to control your overhead and allocate your time. Don’t let others’ uncertainty or spontaneity stop you from reaching your goals. Self-control is your ticket to success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think, assess and prepare to deliver on your promises. Engage in activities that encourage you to learn, and apply the experience and skills you master to help you excel. It’s time to get things done.

