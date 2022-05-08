Give yourself plenty of time to figure out what you want to achieve this year and how best to initiate your plans. Listen to the voice of reason and those offering wisdom and experience. An untimely move or change will be difficult to recover from, but one based on facts and practicality will offer rewards that put a smile on your face.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take stock of what you have and what you can discard. Cleaning house will give you a new lease on life. Don’t give up on your dreams because of the work entailed. Follow your heart!
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Remember mistakes and regrets before making a questionable move. Refine your strategy to fit current trends. Concentrate on doing a good job, and the rewards will be gratifying.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use your resources wisely. Call on those who are quick to respond, and offer unique suggestions. Stop worrying about things you can’t change. You’ll win someone’s monetary support.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Work with what’s available. Don’t vie for someone’s attention. Keep your wallet in your pocket. Trying to buy love or favors will lead to unwanted changes. Assess your emotional well-being.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Avoid emotional traps and people who use manipulative tactics to take advantage of you. Pay attention to what things cost and look for a way to reduce expenses instead of adding to them.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put some thought into fixing up your space. Working alongside someone who shares your values and beliefs will give you the boost you need to be successful. Work on self-improvement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — A creative endeavor will keep you busy and out of trouble. Don’t give in to pressure. Attend industry events and share information with people who can help you advance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Problems with friends, relatives or peers will emerge. Keep your thoughts to yourself and don’t believe everything you hear. An exciting opportunity will come with financial rewards.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pace yourself to avoid fatigue. A change at home will be welcome but costly. Put your plans and a budget in place before you begin. Call in favors if it will help you get what you want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stick close to home and to people who bring out the best in you. Do what makes sense and say no to anyone prompting you to make unwanted changes. Concentrate on home improvement and good health.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A change in how you handle money and resources will be detrimental to what you are trying to achieve. Keep things moderate and straightforward. Stick to the truth and to a budget.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your plans to yourself; if you reveal too much information, someone will look for a way to interfere. Use your charm to keep the peace. Work on projects that directly benefit you.
