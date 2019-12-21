A lifestyle change may not be what you had in mind, but the experience will take you on an extraordinary journey. The challenges you face will encourage you to expand your knowledge and venture down corridors that will enhance your mind, body and soul. Live in the moment.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A little seasonal cheer should include old friends. Getting together with someone from your past will change the way you think and the direction you take.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep moving forward until you have everything done. Use your intelligence to prioritize and put things in place. Lend a helping hand, but don’t let anyone take advantage of you.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Think about your to-do list and prepare to make necessary changes to it. Give yourself time to relax, rejuvenate and prepare for upcoming events. A shift in your surroundings will be uplifting.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Festive decorating, baking or anything else that will help get you in the spirit of the season should be mandatory. The boost will be a reminder of what you have.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Being observant of what others want will pay off when picking up last-minute gifts. Extra attention paid to the people closest to you will have good results.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — A constant push forward will get you to the finish line. Take a moment to rest before the festivities begin. Relaxation will improve your state of mind and your appearance.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — There will be plenty for you to cheer about, so don’t let negativity ruin your day. Participate, contribute and be happy. Offer joy, not problems.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Someone will be sensitive about issues that may not matter as much to you. Don’t make changes or decisions that will affect someone else on your own.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — If you need help, ask for it. Taking on too much may be your style, but, in the end, sharing the burden with a loved one will bring you closer together.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Spend a little time taking care of yourself, your needs and your emotional well-being. Don’t let someone make decisions for you. Do what’s best for you. Romance is encouraged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Show passion in all that you do. Refuse to let anyone push you in one direction or another. Take better care of your health by favoring moderation over indulgence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do something in the spirit of the season. Invite friends or family over to take part in preparations for upcoming events. Shared responsibilities will build closer ties.