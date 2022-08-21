Let charm, charisma and careful planning open doors to better days ahead. Let everything you experience shape what’s to come and nurture profits, happiness and a robust future. Put your energy where it counts — with less time spent on anger and more on love. Change what’s necessary and protect what’s working for you. Chase your dreams.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Set high standards and develop what you do best. Take control, and don’t be afraid to show off what you can do. Put your energy into what matters to you most. Surround yourself with positive people.

