main story You’ll have to stay one step ahead of the competition this year if you want to make progress. Keep your eye on the ball and your money someplace safe. Avoid family feuds and situations that force you to take sides. Make having freedom to create and doing your own thing your priorities, and you’ll find a path to personal happiness and good fortune.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take what you’ve got and do your best. Anger and impulse will get you in trouble. Change doesn’t always make things better. Slow down and consider the outcome of your decisions.

Tags