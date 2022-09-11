Pay attention to detail, slow down and give yourself a chance to breathe, dream and plan your next move. Calculate your position and map the route that will take you where you want to go. Plan for what you want and what you see yourself doing as you move forward. Don’t fear change. Master the art of following through with your plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Your vision will take you on a journey that is sure to please. Be receptive to the unfamiliar. Prepare to use what you discover to help you get ahead and move in a new and exciting direction.

