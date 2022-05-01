Emphasize what matters to you. Strive for good health, a better life and worthwhile relationships. Look for unique ways to use your skills. An industrious attitude will help you achieve something that makes you proud. Put your energy into concrete ideas and physically make your dreams come true.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take a chance and do something that makes you feel good about yourself and your contributions. Expand your awareness. Be willing to go the extra mile; rewards will follow.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Push your way forward. Draw on experts and people you know you can trust to come through for you. Be patient, compassionate and resourceful, and you will leave a lasting impression.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Fulfill promises and reap the rewards. How you act and what you do will affect how others treat you. A financial gain will allow you to invest more time and money into something you want to pursue.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Act in haste, and you’ll end up backtracking. Use your intelligence and get to the bottom of certain problems. Keep an open mind, look at every angle and maximize your skills.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A show of weakness will hold you back. Don’t put yourself in a vulnerable position emotionally. Do whatever is needed to take care of responsibilities and outmaneuver any rival.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Invest more time and money into things that matter to you. Make improvements to how you live and look. Show pride in what you do. Work hard, play hard and shoot for the stars.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Whether working alongside others or taking the lead, compromise and consistency will make it easier to reach your goal. A change of heart will set you on the right path.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Speak up, leave nothing to chance, and make your needs and wants known. Stability will come from knowledge and bringing people together. Draw people in with peaceful interactions.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Put your heart into your plans, and you won’t be disappointed. Share with the people you love and trust, and together you will build a better future. A short trip or social event will prove valuable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Embrace challenges head-on and use your experience and wit to push your way to the top. Don’t procrastinate. Size up situations and do whatever it takes to set your plans in motion.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Evaluate your position and lifestyle, and consider how you can make your life easier. Reach out to people you trust to give you good feedback or expert advice. A change will pay off.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Consider the possibilities and make a plan that will help you excel. Refuse to let what others do or say get you down. Consider what you have to offer and make a big play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.