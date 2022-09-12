Think about what you want to convey to others and what you are trying to achieve this year. Call on people with something to contribute who can change the dynamics of a certain situation. Don’t let anger set in when patience and understanding will bring about forgiveness and clarity. Take precautions to avoid injury, illness and personal loss.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take care of your responsibilities. A disciplined attitude will attract the help you require to get things done on time. Don’t be fooled by someone trying to tempt you.

