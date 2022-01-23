Stop fretting and start moving. Rethink your financial strategy and figure out how to stretch your money to fit your budget. Put a regimented plan in place and you’ll feel optimistic about the future and how you can improve your standard of living. Do what feels right, not what someone else is doing. Find your happy place.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t tangle with someone unpredictable. Watch from a distance, and you’ll learn what not to do when confusion and uncertainty are prevalent. Wisdom comes with experience.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to the reactions you get from others. Adjust to accommodate those who aren’t happy with what’s happening. Do what’s best for the majority and be ready to compromise.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — You know what you want and how to get your way. Use your intelligence and ability to persuade others to see things from your point of view. Don’t take an emotional or physical risk.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A pointed opinion will help you stay on track and ensure that no one gets the wrong impression. Consider what’s possible and stay on track until you reach your destination.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Your vision will be on target, and your dreams are closer than you think. Dedication and discipline will help you stay focused on what’s important and ward off any interference.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be careful what you share with others. Someone will take advantage of you if you put yourself in a vulnerable position. Keep your secrets to yourself and focus on exploring new interests.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Team up with someone who brings out the best in you. Discuss your ideas and work through any discrepancies before you proceed. A contract looks promising. Try to get on the same page as a partner.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make alterations that encourage productivity. A pleasing workspace will give you the push you need to be creative. Raising the bar will encourage others to try harder. Be a team player.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pursue what makes you feel passionate. Don’t hang back in hopes that someone will do the tedious work for you. Doing your fair share will lead to success. Be a leader, not a follower.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Emotions will surface if a disagreement unfolds. Recognize all sides of a situation and keep the peace. Make subtle changes that don’t affect others. A positive change at home will add to your comfort.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll dazzle someone who can influence your position. Consider what you want to do and update your qualifications and resume to suit your needs. Don’t oversell yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look past what’s right in front of you, and you’ll see the big picture and know exactly how to handle confusing or unorthodox situations. An unexpected gesture will take someone by surprise.
