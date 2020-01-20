Make up your mind, set a course and don’t stray from your chosen path. This year will be a turning point in your life. It’s time to eliminate what is no longer of benefit and replace the unnecessary with what you need to reach your goal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you put blood, sweat and tears into a worthy cause, you will meet someone who can benefit you in unexpected ways. Speak up to create a following.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Mistakes are likely to happen, and compromise will end up being necessary. Evaluate what’s going on instead of letting anger set in and cost you financially, emotionally or physically.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Reevaluate personal relationships. You cannot keep doing things for everyone around you and neglecting what you need to do for yourself. Relax and recover. Choose love over conflict.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Listen to someone with more experience. What you discover will help you move forward with your pursuits. A change is long overdue. Romance is on the rise.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — If you fight for your beliefs, you will persuade others to help. A sound idea will be recognized and put into play. A partnership will flourish if equality is maintained.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A change of heart or circumstance that someone makes shouldn’t leave you feeling uncertain. If you accept the inevitable, you’ll find a way to turn what appears to be a setback into a success.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Think twice before you put fun before responsibilities. Uncertainty regarding how much money you have should be cleared up before you make an unnecessary purchase. Choose your words wisely and avoid backlash.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Keep outside influences at arm’s length. Reevaluate meaningful relationships and consider who or what is holding you back. If you are up-front and discuss what’s bothering you, an opportunity will arise.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stick to basics, be moderate and use your intelligence to win the support you need to get ahead. Don’t meddle; your time is best spent investing in your skills and future.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t be fooled by a hard-luck story. Stick to what’s important to you and what will inspire you to reach your objective. A stern attitude will result in added respect.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen carefully, ask questions and refuse to let anyone manipulate you into taking part in something that isn’t in your best interest. Peace of mind will result if you take care of your responsibilities.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at what’s possible and know enough to walk away from what isn’t going to benefit you. When in doubt, sit back and become a spectator.
