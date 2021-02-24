You’ll be looking for answers this year. Your energy is high, and your desire to bring about change will keep you moving full speed ahead. If you look at what’s trending and at your skills, talents and knowledge, you’ll find a unique way to use what you have to offer to succeed.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t stop until you reach your goal. Use your intuition to navigate your way through any challenges you face. Trust in your ability to make things happen.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Attending virtual meetings, connecting with people who have something to offer and exploring new possibilities regarding your professional goals are favored. Trust your intuition when dealing with pushy people.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Let others make the first moves. Don’t put yourself at risk or do something that will make you look bad or taint your reputation. Look inward and make personal changes that will build confidence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Observation is your best friend. Make corrections, be articulate and show compassion. You will gain respect and ward off discord. Expand your interests. Listen and think.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your plans secret until you have everything in place. Preparation will help you come out ahead. A personal or physical change will give you the boost you require to gain recognition.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t jump to conclusions or make assumptions. Stand back and let situations play out naturally. Distance yourself from people trying to get you involved in a questionable joint venture.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Stick to what you know and do best. Don’t get involved in bureaucratic matters if you aren’t prepared with facts to back your claims. Concentrate on personal changes that will bring you peace of mind.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You are better off doing things on your own. Joint endeavors will lead to disappointment, arguments and loss. Use your intelligence and charm to outmaneuver someone trying to push you in an unwise direction.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t count on someone using emotional means to manipulate you. Avoid people who keep changing their minds or who are unpredictable. Build relationships with people who share your values.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put your money to proper use. Look at your options, and consider offers that can lead to a better professional position. Don’t spend unnecessarily or expect others to pay your way.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — An unexpected offer will grab your attention. Before you take action, go over details diligently. Leave nothing to chance, and look for pitfalls that can lead to a disagreement or loss.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You’ll be indecisive if you receive mixed messages. Question whatever you don’t understand, and if you don’t get a satisfactory explanation, be prepared to walk away.
