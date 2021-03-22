Let your creativity flow this year, and you’ll come up with something new and exciting. Invent fresh ways to socialize, and share with people who are as innovative and conscientious as you. Put your heart and soul into improving relationships and taking on a challenge that supports a cause or your community.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Attend a virtual networking event that interests you. Anger will set in if you sit back instead of taking action. It’s up to you to do your part if you want to make a difference.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Make a positive change at home. Be willing to do the work yourself, and you’ll feel good about your accomplishment. Speak up about matters that concern you, and resolve issues swiftly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful not to lead someone on. Honesty will help you maintain a good rapport with others without jeopardizing your reputation or your integrity. Learn the lessons of experience.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Consider what you are trying to achieve, and gather the information that will help you reach your goal. Don’t jeopardize your health in order to advance. Know when to say no or cut your losses.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Improve your life, looks and relationships with others. Concentrate on being the best you can be. Offer kindness, support and understanding to the people around you. Romance looks promising.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll get help from people who share your concerns. Speak up and do your best to make a difference. Anger will solve nothing, but physically taking responsibility will pay off.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Set out on a pilgrimage that will lead to valuable information. Educational pursuits will open your mind to all sorts of exciting possibilities. Share something special with a loved one.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Uncertainty will hold you back. Concentrate on what’s required to reach your destination and put everything in place. A minimalist lifestyle is encouraged if you want to avoid setbacks.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by someone trying to part you from your hard-earned cash. Set ground rules at home or with anyone you share expenses with. You cannot buy love or respect.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Refuse to take chances with your health. Make adjustments to the way you live or how you handle your money to ease stress and foster better decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put your energy where it counts, and you’ll get good results. Home improvements will encourage you to take better care of yourself and those you love. Don’t get angry; let go of the past and begin again.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Concentrate on creative ideas and living life your way. Don’t get stuck in a rut when change is necessary. Reach out to someone you enjoy collaborating with, and you’ll get good results.
