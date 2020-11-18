ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that the Silicon Ranch Corporation will invest approximately $55 million in a new 68-megawatt solar project in Houston County. In partnership with Green Power EMC, Silicon Ranch will provide the solar energy it generates to serve more than 30 Electric Membership Corporations throughout the state.
“We are excited that Silicon Ranch continues to make significant investments in Georgia communities to power homes and businesses with low-cost, locally generated solar energy,” Kemp said in a news release. “My thanks to Silicon Ranch for partnering with Georgia’s electric cooperatives to support economic development across the Peach State.”
Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, has selected Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. as the general contractor for the project. IEA is scheduled to commence construction on Dec. 1 and plans to hire more than 300 craft workers, the majority of whom will be recruited from Houston County and the surrounding area.
“Silicon Ranch is committed to making a positive difference in the communities we serve, and we’re pleased to work with our partners at Green Power EMC and IEA to execute this vision in Houston County,” Silicon Ranch Co-Founder and Chairman Matt Kisber, who previously served eight years as Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development, said. “I also want to thank Chairman Tommy Stalnaker for his leadership and the Houston County Board of Commissioners for welcoming Silicon Ranch and this project to the community. Based on our company’s experience, I can understand why Georgia remains the No. 1 state for doing business in the United States.”
“I’m excited about Silicon Ranch Corporation’s sizeable investment in Houston County and appreciative of all the work by local leaders and our development partners to bring this project to fruition,” Sen. Larry Walker, R-Perry, said. “As Houston County continues to grow, our need for low-cost, sustainable energy will increase, and this project will, no doubt, promote additional economic development in our community. I want to thank Silicon Ranch and Green Power EMC for their commitment to meeting our future energy needs.”
“Many of the world’s largest businesses are making the availability of renewable energy a key factor in their location decisions,” Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “The commitment by Silicon Ranch and Georgia’s EMCs underscores that we are ready to meet the business requirements of the modern economy.”
“More than 30 EMCs have supported this project, which will produce enough clean, renewable energy to help power more than 11,000 EMC households,” Jeff Pratt, president of Green Power EMC, said. “We’re proud that in addition to providing our members with reliable and affordable solar energy, our work can further support economic development in Houston County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.