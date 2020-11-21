SOCIAL CIRCLE — With waterfowl hunting season opening Saturday, duck hunters are settling into their favorite wetland location, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“There is only one change in the waterfowl hunting regulations this year,” WRD State Waterfowl Biologist Greg Balkcom said in a news release. “The bag limit for scaup has been reduced from 2 to 1 because of declines in the scaup breeding population. With respect to wetland habitat in Georgia, wintering waterfowl should find excellent habitat conditions this year because of recent rains. Beaver ponds and other natural wetlands should be at full pool for much of the state during the 2020 waterfowl hunting season.”
Duck season dates are Nov. 21-29 and Dec. 12-Jan. 31. Full migratory bird hunting regulations can be found at www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/waterfowl.
To hunt waterfowl in Georgia, hunters will need a Georgia hunting license, a Georgia migratory bird license, and a federal duck stamp (now available when hunters purchase their other recreational licenses). WRD has made hunters’ purchase decision even easier by the creation of the waterfowl hunter package at www.GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, which includes all a hunter needs (and includes a convenient plastic card).
For more information on Georgia hunting regulations for waterfowl, visit www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/waterfowl.
