Hurricane Eta rapidly intensified and is now a major Category 4 hurricane nearing landfall

Slow-moving Eta, which rapidly intensified overnight, is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge and strong winds to Nicaragua and Honduras. Portions of Central America could receive nearly 3 feet of rain, resulting in catastrophic flooding and landslides in some areas.
"Eta has become an impressive November hurricane as it continues to undergo rapid strengthening," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Monday afternoon.
Eta's wind speed has doubled in the past 24 hours, strengthening by a remarkable 65 mph since 4 p.m. EST Sunday, when the storm was only a tropical storm. This is nearly double the qualification for rapid intensification -- a wind speed increase of 35 mph in 24 hours.
It is now a dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 130 mph and higher gusts.
The hurricane is moving west-southwest toward Central America at 9 mph, according to an advisory from the NHC.
"Continued strengthening is expected until Eta reaches the coast of Nicaragua," the NHC said. It will make landfall early Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane, before moving inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday.
Monday afternoon, conditions were already beginning to deteriorate along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, according to the NHC.
A hurricane warning is in place for the entire coast of Nicaragua. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the northeastern coast of Honduras.
Hurricane Eta is now the ninth storm of the year, and the fifth storm in a row, to undergo rapid intensification.
Hurricane Eta will bring Catastrophic conditions to Central America
"Catastrophic wind damage is expected where Eta's eyewall moves onshore within the hurricane warning area beginning tonight," the NHC said.
The storm will also deliver heavy rainfall with estimates of 15 to 25 inches, and isolated amounts up to 35 inches in Nicaragua and Honduras.
Life-threatening storm surge along the Nicaraguan coastline is expected to be up to 18 feet above normal tide. Extremely strong winds will impact areas from the coast towards the mountains.
The wind and storm surge threat will diminish throughout Tuesday, but the rain will last well into the week.
Heavy rain will spread throughout Central America, where areas from southeast Mexico down through Panama could see rain accumulations up to 25 inches.
"This rainfall would lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain of Central America," the NHC said. "Flash flooding and river flooding would be possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands."
The current forecast has the storm meandering the mountains of Nicaragua and Honduras before heading north towards Belize as a depression by Friday. The track and intensity of the storm remains uncertain after Friday and will be closely monitored.
Eta is the 28th named storm of the active 2020 hurricane season and ties the record for the number of named storms in a single season set back in 2005.
The storm has the potential to be one of the worst flooding events Nicaragua has seen since Hurricane Mitch in 1998, which killed more than 10,000 people.
CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.