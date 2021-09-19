...Localized Flash Flooding will be Possible through Tonight...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama, Florida,
and Georgia, including the following areas, in southeast
Alabama, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston. In Florida,
Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor,
Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie,
Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor,
Inland Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison,
North Walton, South Walton, and Washington. In Georgia, Baker,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole,
Terrell, Thomas, and Worth.
* Through Monday morning
* Heavy rain is possible this afternoon and evening across much of
the county warning area. Widespread 2-3 inches of rain will be
possible with isolated amounts up to 4-6 inches. With the ground
remaining saturated from previous events and the threat for slow
moving rain and thunderstorms, localized flash flooding will be
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Since the pandemic, the scared masses have mistaken negativity with informed resistance. There is nothing wrong with negativity and nothing right with cowardice.
Without negative energy homes and buildings could not be illuminated. Without negative energy, automobiles, airplanes, and cellphones would not operate. Nor would the internet and social media platforms operate. The modern lifestyle is dependent on negative energy.
The scared masses are unable to see the issue is not too much negativity, but too much fear and too little courage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.