Dear Albany Herald Editor,

Since the pandemic, the scared masses have mistaken negativity with informed resistance. There is nothing wrong with negativity and nothing right with cowardice.

Without negative energy homes and buildings could not be illuminated. Without negative energy, automobiles, airplanes, and cellphones would not operate. Nor would the internet and social media platforms operate. The modern lifestyle is dependent on negative energy.

The scared masses are unable to see the issue is not too much negativity, but too much fear and too little courage.

Kevin Palmer

Evans

