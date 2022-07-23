amadas.jpg

SUFFOLK, Va. – AMADAS Industries, a world leader in advanced peanut harvesting equipment, has made a significant new investment to grow its Southeast base of operations, adding a 54,000-square-foot building on 10 acres of land at 1611 Krug Street in Albany. The building will include an expanded parts department, enhanced service operations, as well as manufacturing, paint and assembly capabilities.

AMADAS Industries’ investment reinforces its enduring commitment to customers and community in Georgia and grows employment opportunities by offering new skilled jobs to the work force in Albany and surrounding counties.

