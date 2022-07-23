AMADAS Industries, a world leader in advanced peanut harvesting equipment, has made a significant new investment to grow its Southeast base of operations, adding a 54,000-square-foot building on 10 acres of land at 1611 Krug Street in Albany.
SUFFOLK, Va. – AMADAS Industries, a world leader in advanced peanut harvesting equipment, has made a significant new investment to grow its Southeast base of operations, adding a 54,000-square-foot building on 10 acres of land at 1611 Krug Street in Albany. The building will include an expanded parts department, enhanced service operations, as well as manufacturing, paint and assembly capabilities.
AMADAS Industries’ investment reinforces its enduring commitment to customers and community in Georgia and grows employment opportunities by offering new skilled jobs to the work force in Albany and surrounding counties.
“Albany has been our Georgia home for more than 40 years, and we are pleased to continue our growth here," AMADAS President and CEO Jimmy Adams said in a news release. "We are making thoughtful investments in our plant, our people, and our processes to provide our customers with outstanding parts and service support, and to expand our manufacturing operations."
The new facility is now fully operational with parts and service, as all inventory and operational staff have been relocated from the former AMADAS facility on South Slappey Boulevard in Albany. AMADAS is currently hiring for a number of positions in manufacturing, service and parts operations.
AMADAS Industries is the world's leading manufacturer of advanced harvest systems for peanuts. For nearly 60 years, AMADAS has worked diligently to advance the technology of specialty agricultural and industrial equipment. AMADAS is an acronym that stands for American Made; Advanced Design; Absolute Service.
