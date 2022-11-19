archer.jpg

Archer Aviation Inc., an aerospace company advancing sustainable urban air mobility, will create 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years in a new state-of-the-art electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft manufacturing facility located alongside the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA – Archer Aviation Inc., an aerospace company advancing sustainable urban air mobility, will create 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years in a new state-of-the-art electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft manufacturing facility located alongside the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County.

"Georgia has made fostering innovation a priority as we work with companies to bring the jobs of the future to the No. 1 state for business," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "Our established leadership in the aerospace industry was essential to landing Archer Aviation in Newton County, and we're pleased to welcome them to the Peach State."

Tags