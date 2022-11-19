Archer Aviation Inc., an aerospace company advancing sustainable urban air mobility, will create 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years in a new state-of-the-art electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft manufacturing facility located alongside the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County.
ATLANTA – Archer Aviation Inc., an aerospace company advancing sustainable urban air mobility, will create 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years in a new state-of-the-art electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft manufacturing facility located alongside the Covington Municipal Airport in Newton County.
"Georgia has made fostering innovation a priority as we work with companies to bring the jobs of the future to the No. 1 state for business," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "Our established leadership in the aerospace industry was essential to landing Archer Aviation in Newton County, and we're pleased to welcome them to the Peach State."
Based in Santa Clara, Calif., Archer is currently developing and manufacturing eVTOL aircraft for use in Urban Air Mobility networks.
"After many months of discussion and evaluation, we’re excited to announce Archer’s decision to locate its first manufacturing facility in Covington as we continue to progress toward commercialization," Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO, said. "Our goal of creating Urban Air Mobility networks across major cities nationwide requires us to ramp production of our aircraft. This facility represents a huge step toward ensuring we can meet this challenge head-on."
Archer plans to construct a new aircraft manufacturing facility adjacent to the Covington Municipal Airport, which was established in 1963 as part of a long-term airport master plan. The site is strategically accessible by Georgia’s interstate system via I-20, and large adjacent parcels of land were set aside for future development. The new Archer facility will use one of these adjacent parcels.
"The city of Covington Council Members and myself are very excited for Archer Aviation to join our business community," Mayor Steve Horton said. "The Covington Municipal Airport is one of many points of pride for Covington, and Archer's presence within our airport plan is another distinction. Covington has always been on the cutting edge for quality jobs and new technology. Archer's aviation product, soon made in Covington, will certainly continue the trend."
The Global Commerce Industrial Projects team represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Newton County Industrial Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, the Georgia Center of Innovation’s Aerospace Industry team, Georgia EMC, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Tech.
"Technology and innovation continue to drive change across strategic industries, and Archer Aviation is on the forefront of a technological evolution in the aviation industry," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "Utilizing an innovative, state-of-the art eVTOL aircraft design, the company will look to sustainably tackle mobility issues in our urban centers, and we are thrilled they decided to invest in Georgia.
"Our Center of Innovation’s specialized Aerospace team has been uniquely involved in this project, and I am proud of their continued efforts to foster Georgia’s aerospace and defense industries. Congratulations to our partners in Newton County on helping us bring these jobs of the future to Georgia."
