ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs.

“Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like Profile are important partners in fulfilling that objective,” Kemp said in a news release. “Thanks to our top-ranked work force training program -- Georgia Quick Start -- and skilled labor force, job creators like Profile know they can rely on the Peach State to have what they need for success.”

