ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany added to its labor force in February.
According to preliminary data, the five-county metropolitan statistical area also showed a jump in employment for the month and the year.
In Albany, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, staying at 4.3 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.7 percent.
The labor force increased in February by 186 and ended the month with 67,795. That number is up 1,262 when compared to February of 2019.
Albany ended February with 62,900 jobs. That number increased by 100 from January to February, and by 700 when compared to the same time last year.
Albany finished the month with 64,902 employed residents. That number increased by 174 over the month and is up by a significant 1,492 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by about 37 percent in February. When compared to last February, claims were up by about 33 percent.
The five-county MSA includes Baker, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 880 active job postings in metro Albany for February.
