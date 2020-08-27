ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany’s labor force increased in July. Additionally, the city saw monthly increases in employment and jobs during the month.
“As the state continues to re-open, we are going to see wild fluctuations up and down of the unemployment rate across the state,” state Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a news release. “The numbers that we really need to focus on are the most important ones, such as increases in work force and employment, which we are continuing to see in all MSAs.”
In Albany, the unemployment rate increased 0.6 percentage points in July, reaching 8.7 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.7 percent. The labor force increased in July by 1,362 and ended the month with 65,019. That number is down 1,463 when compared to July of 2019.
Albany finished the month with 59,394 employed residents. That number increased by 873 over the month but is down by 3,980 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended July with 59,800. jobs. That number increased by 400 from June to July but was down by 2,600 when compared to this time last year. The number of unemployment claims went down by 13 percent in July. When compared to last July, claims were up by about 1,773 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 728 active job postings in metro Albany for July.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
