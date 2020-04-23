ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany’s initial unemployment claims drastically increased in March.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all MSAs throughout the state saw a dramatic incline in initial claims along with the unemployment rate.
“Although we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 throughout the state in spikes in unemployment, we are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Butler said.
In Albany, the unemployment rate increased 0.9 percentage points in March, reaching 5.2 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 1,020 percent in March, which directly correlated with the number of temporary layoffs associated with COVID-19. When compared to last March, claims were up by about 1,383 percent.
Albany ended March with 63,000 jobs. That number increased by 100 from April to March and was up by 400 when compared to this time last year.
The labor force decreased in March by 468 and ended the month with 67,266. That number is up 619 when compared to March of 2019.
Albany finished the month with 63,748 employed residents. That number decreased by 1,090 over the month and is up by 27 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 787 active job postings in metro Albany for March.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the Labor Department on social media.
