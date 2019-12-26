ALBANY -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany posted an all-time low unemployment rate in November.
According to preliminary data, Albany also saw its number of jobs and employed residents grow across the five-county metropolitan statistical area.
“This November we had great job numbers across the board,” Butler said. “The state had an all-time low unemployment rate, and many of our local communities set records, too. Overall, it was quite a spectacular month when it comes to the jobs report.”
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in November to 2.6 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points. The nation also grew its labor force by 40,000, increased employment by 83,000 and added more than 266,000 jobs
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in November by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3 percent. That rate is the lowest since the federal government began keeping records in 1976. Rates fell across all of Georgia’s 14 MSAs. Eleven set or tied a record for lowest rate ever.
In Albany, the unemployment rate decreased 0.3 percentage points in November, reaching an all-time low of 3.4 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent. Albany ended November with 63,700 jobs. That number rose by 300 over the month but decreased by 100 jobs when compared to the same time a year ago.
The labor force decreased in November by 61. Albany ended the month with 66,712 jobs. That number is down by 1,492 when compared to November of 2018.
Albany finished the month with 64,450 employed residents. That number increased by 124 over the month and decreased by 735 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by about 6 percent in November. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 57 percent.
The five-county MSA includes Baker, Dougherty, Lee, Terrell and Worth counties.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 1,082 active job postings in metro Albany for November.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the Labor Department on social media.