ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, down two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 6.7 percent.
"We are continuing to see all-time low unemployment rates across the state along with job growth in all of our statistical areas,” Butler said in a news release. “The focus now is getting more Georgians into the work force to fill these critical positions, particularly as we gear up for a strong holiday employment season.”
The labor force increased in Albany by 96 and ended the month with 64,550. That number is down 1,882 when compared to October of 2020.
Albany finished the month with 62,455 employed residents. That number increased by 162 over the month and is up by 501 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended October with 60,200 jobs. That number increased by 300 from September to October and increased by 300 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims were up by 10 percent in Albany in October. When compared to last October, claims were down by about 83 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 738 active job postings in Albany for October.
Interested persons can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the agency on social media.
