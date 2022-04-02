ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2% in February, down one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 6.2%.
Albany saw a rise in its labor force, number of employed, and number of jobs in the month of February.
“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force, and the number of employed for much of the state,” Butler said in a news release. “As we look toward the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers.”
The labor force increased in Albany by 114 and ended the month with 66,363. That number is down 874 when compared to February of 2021.
Albany finished the month with 63,543 employed residents. That number increased by 167 over the month and is up by 482 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended February with 61,700 jobs. That number increased by 600 from January to February and increased by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims decreased by 13 percent in Albany in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 83 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 808 active job postings in Albany for February.
Interested persons can visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the department on social media.
