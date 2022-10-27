Jobs: 6.5 million openings



ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5% in September, down seven-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.

"We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” Butler said in a news release. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years."

