ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5% in September, down seven-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.
"We continue to see a steady rise in job creation and demand by employers to fill open positions,” Butler said in a news release. “This strong growth has led to Georgia having the fewest unemployed residents in over 20 years."
The labor force increased in Albany by 245 and ended the month with 65,494. That number went up by 93 when compared to September of 2021.
Albany finished the month with 63,233 employed residents. That number increased by 743 over the month and rose by 696 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended September with 62,800 jobs. That number went up 100 from August to September and went up 1,900 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims decreased by 37% in Albany in September. When compared to last September, claims were down by about 24%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 783 active job postings in Albany for September.
