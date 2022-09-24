Southwest Georgia posts record low unemployment rate

ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.2% in August, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.2 percent.

“As we look toward the fall, we are committed to supporting the work force as employers search for seasonal, full-time, and part-time employees to fill vacancies in preparation for the holiday employment season,” Butler said in a news release.

