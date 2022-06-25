ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent in May, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.4 percent.
“Even though the labor force increased in all of our regions, counties and metropolitan service areas, job postings continue to outpace those gains, placing strain on employers to find talent for open positions,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said. “Many areas across our state are experiencing difficulty in filling many of the seasonal, temporary jobs normally filled with summer workers due to the opportunities in full-time employment.”
The labor force decreased in Albany by 77 and ended the month with 65,864. That number is down 228 when compared to May of 2021.
Albany finished the month with 63,573 employed residents. That number decreased by 171 over the month and is up by 1,054 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended May with 62,100 jobs. That number decreased by 100 from April to May and increased by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims decreased by 8% in Albany in May. When compared to last May, claims were down by about 84%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 648 active job postings in Albany for May.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the department on social media.
