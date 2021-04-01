ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany saw positive over-the-month measures for every key indicator in February.
“February’s numbers are a strong indication the state is getting back to where it was prior to the pandemic,” Butler said in a news release. “Not only are we seeing growth for nearly every indicator in each MSA, but we are seeing the momentum start to switch in our favor. The unemployment rates are drastically dropping, the labor force numbers are gearing up, and most importantly, we are seeing initial claims decrease in almost every MSA.”
In Albany, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.8 percentage points in February, reaching 5.8 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.1 percent. The labor force increased in Albany by 394 and ended the month with 66,380. That number is down 1,827 when compared to February of 2020.
Albany finished the month with 62,543 employed residents. That number increased by 884 over the month and is down by 2,880 when compared to the same time a year ago. Albany ended February with 59,000 jobs. That number increased by 500 from January to February and decreased by 4,200 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 12 percent in Albany. When compared to last February, claims were up by about 400 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 829 active job postings in metro Albany for February.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the Labor department on social media.
