ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany’s unemployment rate decreased in June.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all MSAs continue to see stinted yearly growth, yet monthly gains in nearly all major sectors are beginning to spike.
“June continued to show positive growth across all MSAs,” Butler said in a news release. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction but continue to work to support Georgia businesses and get Georgians back to work.”
In Albany, the unemployment rate decreased .4 percentage points in June, reaching 8 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.8 percent. Albany ended June with 59,400 jobs. That number increased by 1,300 from May to June but was down by 3,500 when compared to this time last year.
The labor force increased in June by 620 and ended the month with 63,519. That number is down 2,783 when compared to June of 2019. Albany finished the month with 58,455 employed residents. That number increased by 864 over the month but is down by 4,695 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 15 percent in June. When compared to last June, claims were up by about 3,096 percent. Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 585 active job postings in metro Albany for June.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the Department of Labor on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.