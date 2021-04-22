ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany saw positive over-the-month measures in almost every key indicator in March.
“We had another strong month in March,” Butler said in a news release. “We saw the unemployment rate drop in every single MSA, along with an increase in jobs across the state and most importantly, a decrease in over-the-year initial claims for every MSA.”
In Albany, the unemployment rate decreased by 0.6 percentage points in March, reaching 5.3 percent. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent. The labor force increased in Albany by 107 and ended the month with 66,358. That number is down 1,186 when compared to March of 2020.
Albany finished the month with 62,850 employed residents. That number increased by 486 over the month and is down by 1,706 when compared to the same time a year ago. Albany ended March with 59,400 jobs. That number increased by 500 from February to March and decreased by 3,400 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went up by 21 percent in Albany. When compared to last March, claims were down by about 46 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 1,056 active job postings in metro Albany for March.
