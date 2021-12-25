ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent, down four-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 6.6 percent.
“We are seeing the highest number of employed Georgians in our state’s history,” Butler said in a news release. “Looking toward the new year, our focus is on attracting more people to join the work force in 2022.”
The labor force increased in Albany by 78 and ended the month with 64,660. That number is down 2,018 when compared to November of 2020.
Albany finished the month with 62,812 employed residents. That number increased by 359 over the month and is up by 528 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended November with 60,500 jobs. That number increased by 400 from October to November and increased by 500 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims were down by 41 percent in Albany in November. When compared to last November, claims were down by about 77 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 583 active job postings in Albany for November.
Georgians are encouraged to visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the Labor department on social media.
