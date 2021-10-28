ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 3.3 percent, down nine-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 7.6 percent.
"We are seeing all-time low unemployment rates throughout the state of Georgia reflecting an economy that is continuing to rapidly recover,” Butler said in a news release. “We are working with employers across the state to post, recruit, and fill critical positions in preparation for a strong holiday employment season.”
The labor force decreased in Albany by 543 and ended the month with 64,309. That number is up 185 when compared to September of 2020.
Albany finished the month with 62,186 employed residents. That number increased by 48 over the month and is up by 2,933 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended September with 59,800 jobs. That number increased by 100 from August to September and increased by 200 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 39 percent in Albany in September. When compared to last September, claims were down by about 84 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 667 active job postings in Albany for September.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers, and to connect with the department on social media.
