ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8% in October, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.
"Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," Butler said in a news release. “As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job-seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia.”
The labor force increased in Albany by 271 and ended the month with 65,748. That number went up by 281 when compared to October of 2021.
Albany finished the month with 63,237 employed residents. That number increased by 25 over the month and rose by 623 when compared to the same time a year ago. Albany ended October with 63,200 jobs. That number went up 400 from September to October and went up 2,000 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims decreased by 21% in Albany in October. When compared to last October, claims were down by about 46%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 736 active job postings in Albany for October.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.