Flu, RSV, Covid: 6 ways employers can deal with a potential wave of absences

Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8% in October, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4%.

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8% in October, up three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 4.4 percent.

"Job seekers have continued to experience a favorable hiring environment across multiple job sectors, despite a slight uptick in unemployment rates," Butler said in a news release. “As we prepare for peak holiday hiring, we encourage job-seekers to take advantage of the many employment opportunities, both full-time and part-time, available across Georgia.”