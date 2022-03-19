ATLANTA -- Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent in January, up six-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 6.7 percent. Despite this, Albany saw a rise in the labor force in the month of January.
"Even though we continue to see Georgia's work force be successfully employed in record-breaking numbers, there is still much more work to do as we continue to see hundreds of thousands of jobs needed to be filled," Butler said.
The labor force increased in Albany by 27 and ended the month at 66,224. That number is down 1,190 when compared to January of 2021.
Albany finished the month with 63,359 employed residents. That number decreased by 415 over the month and is up by 464 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended January with 61,200 jobs. That number decreased by 1,400 from December to January and increased by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims increased by 49 percent in Albany in January. When compared to last January, claims were down by about 83 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 612 active job postings in Albany for January.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the Labor department on social media.
