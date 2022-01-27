ATLANTA — Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Albany recorded an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, up two-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 7.3 percent.
Despite the increase, claims were down and Albany saw highs in the labor force, number of employed, and jobs in the month of December.
“Job numbers are up across Georgia, and our focus in 2022 is encouraging people to enter the work force to help businesses provide the goods and services necessary for Georgia’s economy to continue to grow,” Butler said in a news release.
The labor force increased in Albany by 797 and ended the month with 65,491. That number is down 1,313 when compared to December of 2020.
Albany finished the month with 63,483 employed residents. That number increased by 649 over the month and is up by 1,525 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Albany ended December with 61,500 jobs. That number increased by 900 from November to December and increased by 1,100 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims were down by 24 percent in Albany in December. When compared to last December, claims were down by about 86 percent.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com, showed about 817 active job postings in Albany for December.
Visit dol.georgia.gov to learn more about career opportunities, Employ Georgia, and other GDOL services for job seekers and employers and to connect with the Labor department on social media.
Two economists from the University of Georgia's Terry College of Business gave a forecast on the economy this week during an annual tour to Georgia cities. The prediction was for strong growth this year, but the Albany area's rebound is expected to be slower than for the state as a whole. Click for more.
